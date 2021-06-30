Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 131.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,297 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STKL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,783,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.60. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $136,182.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at $507,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,036 shares of company stock worth $2,965,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

STKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

