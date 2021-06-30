Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 207.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $113,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $132,106.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,257.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,748 shares of company stock worth $13,640,517. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

ALRM opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.03. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

