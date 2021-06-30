Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8,335.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AAWW opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $76.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.72.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,433.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $231,431.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,540 shares of company stock worth $4,048,796 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AAWW. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

