Bank of Montreal Can Sells 23,047 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Workiva were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Workiva by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $2,402,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $26,043,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $12,200,095 over the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -120.21 and a beta of 1.42. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.44 and a 12-month high of $115.62.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

