Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 421,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $59,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $138,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,062 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $165.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

