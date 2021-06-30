Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $62.44 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,018 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $62,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $98,900,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,056,000 after purchasing an additional 221,732 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,995,000 after purchasing an additional 206,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 5,308.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 143,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $188.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.12 and a 12-month high of $194.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.70.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.88 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AYI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.97.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

