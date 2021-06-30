Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 122.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,603,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434,531 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $57,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHNG. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,160,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after buying an additional 9,975,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.14. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

