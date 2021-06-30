Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,709 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.78% of Blackbaud worth $61,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Blackbaud by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Blackbaud by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Blackbaud by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLKB opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at $9,782,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,876 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

