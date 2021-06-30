Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 71,154 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 71,154 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.32% of The Chemours worth $60,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after buying an additional 553,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,677,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,802,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,128,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,670,000 after buying an additional 107,437 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,720,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

CC stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.