Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.59% of Aspen Technology worth $58,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 15.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 400.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 919,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,683,000 after purchasing an additional 104,132 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,314.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

AZPN opened at $140.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.39. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.55 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

