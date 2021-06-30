Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $58,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OZK. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 119,429 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,745,000 after acquiring an additional 86,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,187,000 after acquiring an additional 60,837 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on OZK. Truist upped their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.