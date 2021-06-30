Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bank OZK worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 700.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OZK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

