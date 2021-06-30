Barclays PLC Acquires 101,403 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 158.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,403 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.87%.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

