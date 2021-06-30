Barclays PLC Acquires 35,257 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 45.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,192 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,257 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,568,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,762,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,895,000 after buying an additional 116,997 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after purchasing an additional 230,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,017,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,619,000 after acquiring an additional 38,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of AEM opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

