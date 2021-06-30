Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 39.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,965 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CDAY opened at $99.97 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

