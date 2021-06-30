Barclays PLC Buys 78,098 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 225.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,777 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,098 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Glacier Bancorp worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,232 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,370,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.