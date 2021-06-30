Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $316.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.17 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $174.38 and a one year high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

