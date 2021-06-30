Barclays PLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,143 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.62% of SMART Global worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SMART Global by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

SGH opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 0.95.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

