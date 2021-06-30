Barclays PLC Sells 831,781 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 831,781 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of EQT worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in EQT by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

