Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Invests $101,000 in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FWAA. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,366,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FWAA traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. 5,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,397. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

