Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Invests $2.46 Million in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $591,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TBSAU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 11,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,429. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

