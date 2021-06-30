Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Purchases Shares of 126,685 Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 126,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned 0.39% of Kraton as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,422,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 307,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,597,000 after purchasing an additional 273,717 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 44.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRA. TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,536. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kraton Co. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

