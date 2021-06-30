Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Purchases Shares of 44,540 Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned approximately 0.16% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGNS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGNS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,323. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

