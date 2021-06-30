Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Raises Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up approximately 2.1% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 162.3% during the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after buying an additional 216,300 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 84,768 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

NYSE:INFO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,276. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

