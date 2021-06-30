Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 6,810 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $85.04 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of -0.32.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 140.47% and a negative return on equity of 133.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

