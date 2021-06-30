Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%.

Shares of BNED stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. 27,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,462. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $362.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.68. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 942,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $8,375,811.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,130,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.