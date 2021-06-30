Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 108,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $1,035,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,130,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,876. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

