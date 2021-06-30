Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYCBF opened at $2,300.00 on Tuesday. Barry Callebaut has a 52-week low of $1,900.00 and a 52-week high of $2,400.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,278.25.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.