Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €108.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.67 ($91.37).

Shares of BAS opened at €66.83 ($78.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -264.37. Basf has a 1-year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

