BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) Insider Tony Young Purchases 2,321 Shares of Stock

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) insider Tony Young purchased 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £4,595.58 ($6,004.15).

BB Healthcare Trust stock opened at GBX 198.60 ($2.59) on Wednesday. BB Healthcare Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 151.78 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 203 ($2.65). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 188.01.

Get BB Healthcare Trust alerts:

BB Healthcare Trust Company Profile

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for BB Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.