BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) Insider Tony Young Purchases 2,321 Shares of Stock

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) insider Tony Young purchased 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £4,595.58 ($6,004.15).
BB Healthcare Trust stock opened at GBX 198.60 ($2.59) on Wednesday. BB Healthcare Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 151.78 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 203 ($2.65). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 188.01.
BB Healthcare Trust Company Profile
