BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
MGP stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $37.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 87.61%.
In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.
MGM Growth Properties Profile
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
