BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $37.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 87.61%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

