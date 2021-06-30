BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QID. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $8,254,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $1,013,000.

QID opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.24. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

