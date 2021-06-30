BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 442,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 648,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $264.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

