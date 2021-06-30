BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $222.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.07 and a fifty-two week high of $223.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

