BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,035 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 119.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,715,000 after buying an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after buying an additional 4,902,870 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

T stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.88, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

