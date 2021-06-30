BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,340 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 764,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,900,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the period.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $144.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $91.46 and a 52 week high of $145.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.14.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

