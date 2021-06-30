Beam Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.37 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001262 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $41.15 million and $14.37 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001508 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 91,118,760 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

