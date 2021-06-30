Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 67.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 88,416 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.67. The stock had a trading volume of 41,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,870. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.96. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

