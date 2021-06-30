Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.40-1.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBBY shares. KeyCorp restated a sell rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.20. 377,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,611,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

