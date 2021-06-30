Berenberg Bank Trims Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Target Price to GBX 125

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON ECO opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.35) on Monday. Eco has a 12 month low of GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.90 ($0.38). The company has a market cap of £48.94 million and a PE ratio of -24.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.19.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile
