Berenberg Bank Trims Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Target Price to GBX 125

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON ECO opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.35) on Monday. Eco has a 12 month low of GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.90 ($0.38). The company has a market cap of £48.94 million and a PE ratio of -24.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.19.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.