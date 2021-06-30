Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,147,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,808,000 after buying an additional 208,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Yum China by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,738,000 after acquiring an additional 546,992 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Yum China by 26.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,028 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Yum China by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Yum China by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,889,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,543,000 after acquiring an additional 496,335 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE:YUMC opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.