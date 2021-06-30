Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

XYL opened at $119.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.63 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,761.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,492 shares of company stock worth $1,654,660. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

