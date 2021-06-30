Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Kroger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Kroger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,065,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

KR stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,469,672 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

