Bessemer Group Inc. Has $381,000 Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 589.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 482,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after buying an additional 79,654 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 1,356.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100,684 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 131.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 69,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

