Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 2,990 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROBT. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,953,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

Shares of ROBT opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.65. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $59.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.