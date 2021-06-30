Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,016 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 101,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,602,000 after purchasing an additional 32,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $564.97 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $413.00 and a twelve month high of $568.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.48.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

