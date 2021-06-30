Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 23,478 shares.The stock last traded at $47.30 and had previously closed at $45.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.67.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $142.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.4761 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 363.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

