BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of BYSI opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.54.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 19.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 417,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after buying an additional 287,788 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 216.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 235,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 161,150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 53,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

