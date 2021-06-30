Bickling Financial Services Inc. Has $3.30 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.7% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.00. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

