Binance USD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion and approximately $4.65 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00054296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00019696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.76 or 0.00666629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00038644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00074960 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 10,109,425,905 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.